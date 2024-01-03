en English
Mental Health Crisis

UK Craigie: Using Music to Promote Mental Health Awareness

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Wirral-based rapper, UK Craigie, is making waves in the music industry and beyond with his latest album ‘Save My Life’. Known for his unique blend of raw emotion and relatable lyrics, the artist is distributing his fifth album for free to raise mental health awareness. The album, a journey into Craigie’s personal experiences of grief and depression following the loss of a friend, aims to resonate with listeners facing similar challenges.

Music for Mental Health

With tracks like ‘Grief’, penned shortly after a friend’s funeral, and ‘You can’t kill me’, a collaboration with Zambian artist Thomson Nasser, the album encapsulates Craigie’s journey through despair and his subsequent fight for hope. The intention is clear: to provide comfort to those grappling with similar emotional struggles and to encourage dialogue about mental health issues.

Global Recognition and Social Impact

UK Craigie’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. His music has seen international acclaim, amassing millions of plays across various platforms. In an unexpected turn of events, the rapper has gained a substantial fan base in Zambia. But the rapper’s influence extends beyond his music. Known for advocating mental health and well-being, Craigie is also a vocal supporter of Special Educational Needs (SEN) awareness. Living with Dyspraxia, he uses his platform to demonstrate that having educational needs isn’t a hindrance to creativity.

More Than Just a Rapper

UK Craigie’s work in his local community, particularly with young individuals, is testament to his commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment. His ‘working-class, underdog mentality’ has resonated with many, further propelling his popularity. The rapper’s mission with the free distribution of ‘Save My Life’ is clear: to use music as a tool for expression and to facilitate conversations about mental health, ultimately helping as many people as possible.

Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom Zambia
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

