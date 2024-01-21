UK Covid Inquiry: Routine Deletion of WhatsApp Messages by Scottish Official Raises Concerns

Amidst the ongoing UK Covid Inquiry, startling revelations have surfaced regarding Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director of Scotland. He confessed to a practice of habitually deleting his WhatsApp messages related to the pandemic prior to retiring for the night. This recent development comes in the wake of the Scottish government's previous denial of such actions, as reported by The Times in October.

Transparency and Accountability in Question

The routine disposal of messages by a key figure in the Covid pandemic response has spurred concerns about the transparency and accountability of government officials. The significance of the decisions made during this period in battling the pandemic cannot be overstated. The erasure of potential evidence, possibly containing embarrassing or incriminating details for the government, further muddles the public's ability to trust civil servants in Scotland.

Sturgeon's Deletions and Legal Implications

Bereaved families, still grappling with their loss during the pandemic, have filed a police complaint against Nicola Sturgeon for erasing her WhatsApp messages related to the crisis. There are now looming concerns about potential breaches of the law. According to the UK Covid Inquiry, 'no messages whatsoever' had been handed over by Ms Sturgeon, causing public outrage. Sturgeon admitted that her messages had 'not been retained on my own device' and claimed that she acted in line with 'Scottish Government policy', which gave ministers discretion to decide what should be kept and what deleted.

Ripple Effect on the Public

Bereaved families are now preparing to report Nicola Sturgeon to the police for the potential criminal deletion of key COVID-19 WhatsApp messages. This action could lead to an investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office. These developments have raised serious concerns, as they may obstruct the inquiry's pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability. The potential criminal deletion of messages threatens to prevent the public from understanding the truth about what transpired during the pandemic, particularly for those who lost loved ones.

The revelation of such routine deletions raises questions about the lack of transparency and accountability in the Scottish Government's actions. Sturgeon's claim that messages were not deleted has been refuted, leading to queries about why the messages were deleted and when. As this saga unfolds, the Scottish public waits with bated breath for answers and closure.