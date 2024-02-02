UK Councilor Visits Ghana's Shama District: A Step Forward in Sister-City Partnership

Today, Councilor David Worden, the Leader of North Devon District Council in the UK, has made his way to the Shama District Assembly in Ghana, marking a crucial step in the ongoing effort to fortify their sister-city relationship. This partnership, which has been going strong since 2007, is more than a simple declaration of friendship between two diverse regions. It is a testament to the power of global collaboration, a commitment to pushing the boundaries of mutual growth, and a shared vision of a prosperous future.

Driving Economic Growth through Collaboration

The primary objective of Worden's trip is to stimulate economic growth within the Shama District, leveraging the established partnership. The visit is seen as a vehicle for technological transfer and the establishment of educational exchange programs, which are expected to be key players in the region's economic uplift. The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, emphasized the historic significance of Shama and reiterated the partnership's objectives, which also include boosting investments in the local economy, an area rich in arable lands and granting free-zone status.

The partnership between North Devon and Shama is not a new phenomenon, but it has undoubtedly grown more potent over time. Since its inception in 2007, the sister-city relationship has spawned growth in various sectors of the economy. The visit by Councilor Worden is expected to further open up opportunities in diverse economic sectors, broadening the horizons for both regions.

Exploring Shama: A Blend of Industry and Culture

As part of his trip, Mr. Worden will be touring key industrial sites within the district, including the Roland Rice Factory and the Marco Polo Tile Group Ghana Limited. These site visits will provide a firsthand look into the heart of Shama's industry, offering valuable insights into potential investment opportunities. Furthermore, the tour includes culturally significant landmarks such as Fort Sebastien, Kakum National Park, and the historically notable castles of Cape Coast and Elmina. These visits will not only deepen the cultural understanding but also showcase the potential of Shama as a blossoming tourist hub.