UK Consumers Face Financial Insecurity Heading Into 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

As UK consumers welcome the New Year, a veil of economic uncertainty looms over, causing a surge in financial insecurity. A recent KPMG survey reveals that a significant 41% of the consumers feel less financially secure moving into 2024, compared to the close of 2022. Data from Barclaycard paints a similar picture, showing a mere 4.1% rise in card spending over 2023, significantly lower than the previous year’s 10.6% increase, and barely above the inflation rate.

Households Cut Back on Non-Essential Expenditures

This restrained spending pattern suggests that households are tightening their belts, cutting back on non-essential expenditures such as clothing, dining out, and home improvements. The phenomenon of ‘shrinkflation’ has also grown more evident, with 76% of consumers noticing that products are being sold at the same price but in smaller quantities.

The Economic Outlook for 2024

Economic forecasts suggest a dimmer outlook for 2024. The UK economy runs the risk of stagnation or even contraction, casting a shadow over the time leading up to the next general election. While inflation has somewhat eased, it remains double the 2% target, and unemployment is expected to rise as businesses adjust for reduced demand. The Bank of England’s base rate has seen a hike to curb inflation, pushing up borrowing costs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, currently trailing the Labour Party in polls, confronts the challenge of stimulating growth amidst these trying times. The housing market, however, has held up better than expected, witnessing a modest 1.8% drop in average home costs versus the anticipated 10% decline.

Concerns Over Rising Unsecured Debt

Despite the resilient housing market, the TUC raises a red flag over an impending hike in unsecured debt. It predicts an average rise of 1,400 per household in real terms over the next year, reaching a record high by 2026. The TUC also underscores that if current trends persist, real wages will not recover to 2008 levels until 2028. This prolonged period of economic stagnation, spanning 13 years, leaves workers at the mercy of the escalating cost of living crisis.