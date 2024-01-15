en English
Agriculture

UK Considers Ban on Live Export of Livestock: A Step Towards Animal Welfare

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
UK Considers Ban on Live Export of Livestock: A Step Towards Animal Welfare

In a significant move, the UK government is contemplating a bill to outlaw the live export of livestock for slaughter and fattening. This decision, which would affect cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, is seen as a measure to safeguard animals from the strain and damage of prolonged journeys. This action has become viable following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Exclusion of Certain Species Sparks Debate

The current draft of the bill does not cover alpacas, llamas, and deer. This omission has led Labour and other parties to demand the inclusion of these species to guarantee comprehensive protection. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) maintains that there is no evidence of a need for exporting these animals for slaughter. They further stated that no live exports of livestock for slaughter have taken place since Brexit.

Animal Welfare Organizations Applaud the Move

Despite the lack of evidence, animal welfare charities have voiced their support for the ban. Their goal is to eliminate the possibility of the trade resuming. The Labour party, on the other hand, has criticized the bill as weak. The Liberal Democrats and animal welfare organizations have suggested amendments to include more species in the future.

Urgency to Fast-Track the Bill

The bill is currently being pushed to be expedited through Parliament. The urgency is to prevent any delays that could be triggered by a potential general election. Meanwhile, Ethical Farming Ireland continues to campaign against the live exports of livestock from the UK, particularly to countries like Israel. Their concerns revolve around the welfare of the animals during transportation, including issues such as high humidity and heat stress on the livestock. They have also pointed out a 12% increase in live exports and the emergence of Israel as a new market for unweaned calf exports.

Agriculture United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

