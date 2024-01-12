en English
International Relations

UK Commits £2.5bn Military Aid to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense Against Russia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
UK Commits £2.5bn Military Aid to Strengthen Ukraine’s Defense Against Russia

On January 12, 2024, the United Kingdom unveiled a substantial aid package for Ukraine, amounting to 2.5 billion pounds for the fiscal year 2024-25. This aid, primarily directed towards military support, marks a significant increase from previous years, intended to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

Strengthening Ukraine’s Defense

The military support includes long-range missiles, air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and maritime security measures. In a move that signifies the UK’s determined backing, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak undertook an unanticipated visit to Kyiv. During this visit, Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, a comprehensive framework covering intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, medical and military training, and defense industrial cooperation.

Military Drones: A Game Changer

As part of the aid, the UK has pledged a significant number of military drones to Ukraine, marking the largest delivery from any nation. These drones, expected to be chiefly manufactured in the UK, could alter the dynamics of Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Global Attention towards Ukraine

This support has emerged at a time when global attention and interest in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia risks diminishing. The prolonged war, coupled with the emergence of new crises in the Middle East, have possibly diverted global focus. However, the UK’s commitment underscores its unflinching support for Ukraine.

Russia’s Warning and UK’s Additional Support

In response to the UK’s move, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev cautioned against deploying British military forces in Ukraine, hinting at a potential declaration of war. Alongside military aid, the UK will also fund humanitarian assistance through organizations like the UN and Red Cross and offer support to reinforce Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The UK’s commitment forms part of broader security assurances to Ukraine, a promise echoed by 30 countries at the previous year’s NATO Vilnius Summit. This renewed commitment from the UK highlights the importance of supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

International Relations Military United Kingdom
