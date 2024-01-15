en English
Military

UK Commando Force Heads to Arctic Norway for NATO Exercise

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
UK Commando Force Heads to Arctic Norway for NATO Exercise

Elements of the UK Commando Force, including the Royal Marines, Army Commandos, and the Commando Helicopter Force, are gearing up for a mission to northern Norway. This deployment, involving over a thousand Commandos, is a clear demonstration of the UK’s commitment to maintaining security in the High North region. These troops have braced for three months of intense preparations, readying themselves for operations in the harsh Arctic conditions, where temperatures can plummet to -50C, and polar nights extend till the end of January.

Establishing Camp Viking

The force will establish its operations hub at Camp Viking, located near Troms, Norway. This camp, planned to serve as a base for the next decade, is well-equipped with facilities and logistics to support the deployment. This includes a medical center and workshops maintained by the Commando Logistic Regiment.

A Legacy of Cold-Weather Expertise

The Royal Marines carry a legacy of expertise in cold-weather and mountain warfare, a tradition dating back to the 1940s. This deployment aims to not only strengthen the UK’s longstanding relationship with Norway but also foster collaboration with new NATO members. Notably, Finland, already a member, and Sweden, whose membership is anticipated.

Exercise Nordic Response: A Test of Strength

The Commandos are set to participate in Exercise Nordic Response, a revamped and expanded version of the previous bi-annual exercise, Cold Response. This large-scale NATO exercise is designed to include over 20,000 troops, 50 ships and submarines, and more than 110 aircraft from 14 nations. Its purpose is to enhance the allies’ ability to defend the Nordic regions, test new equipment and tactics, and improve interoperability in the challenging Arctic environment. Before the main event in March, the Commandos will engage in cold weather training and live firing drills, sharpening their survival, movement, and combat capabilities in the frigid Arctic terrain.

Military Norway United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

