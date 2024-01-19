UK Citizenship Crisis: An Italian Immigrant's Struggle Amid Brexit Uncertainty

Anna, an Italian immigrant, has lived in the UK for over half a century. Daughter of Italian parents who moved to the UK from Turin during the 1960s, she considered herself more British than Italian. But, the Brexit vote in 2016 marked a turning point for her when she began to face questioning about her residency at airports. This questioning prompted her to apply for British citizenship, but her application was denied due to a lack of sufficient evidence proving her permanent residency.

Advertisment

Lost Evidence and the Challenge of Proving Residency

A significant portion of Anna's documentation, including records from her employment in the NHS, was lost in a fire. Anna's case highlights the challenges that immigrants face when trying to secure their rights in a post-Brexit world. It also raises questions about the accessibility and fairness of the UK's citizenship application process, particularly for long-term residents who have contributed significantly to the country.

The Home Office's Suggestion: The EU Settlement Scheme

Advertisment

The Home Office suggested that Anna apply to the EU Settlement Scheme instead of pursuing citizenship. The Scheme is a simpler way for EU citizens to secure their rights in the UK, with over 1.4 million people having already applied. The response implies that the Settlement Scheme would be a more viable option for her to establish her residency status.

The Wider Immigration Landscape: Italy and Albania

Meanwhile, in a broader context, an immigration-related deal is being formed between Italy's far-right government and Albania. The agreement proposes using Albanian territory as reception centers for people seeking to enter the EU by sea. However, this agreement has been blocked by Albania's Constitutional Court, citing violation of the country's constitution. Critics argue that the deal presents several legal difficulties, and human rights groups have expressed concerns about potential human rights violations.