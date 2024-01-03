UK Celebrities Join Forces to Inspire Youth and Bridge Socioeconomic Divide

Unveiling a new chapter in the United Kingdom’s quest for equality and opportunity, an uplifting campaign featuring celebrities like actor Will Poulter, singer Jorja Smith, Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford, and Dragon’s Den investor Sara Davies has been inaugurated. The campaign aims to inspire young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to dream big and achieve their potential.

Transforming Inspiration into Art

These public figures have shared powerful and motivational messages, which will be ingeniously converted into art. More than just a decorative addition, these artworks will be showcased in schools across the nation, serving as daily reminders for students to strive for excellence. This initiative is part of a broader effort to inspire young minds to tap into their inherent potential and reshape their futures.

Backing from Amazon and The Prince’s Trust

The campaign has garnered the backing of e-commerce titan Amazon and its £1 million pledge to The Prince’s Trust’s Strengthening Diversity Fund. Established by King Charles in 1976, The Prince’s Trust is known for its programs that empower young people by nurturing confidence and skills. Their new partnership with Amazon aims to bridge the socioeconomic divide and foster equality of opportunities.

The Power of Role Models

Research commissioned by Amazon shows that high-profile figures can significantly sway young people’s career trajectories. The study also revealed that age 14 serves as a crucial juncture for such guidance. By bringing together influential figures from diverse professions, the campaign hopes to provide young people with a multitude of paths to success.

Charity Merchandise on Amazon

In an additional initiative to support the cause, ‘mind-positive’ merchandise designed by young ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust will be made available for purchase on Amazon. The proceeds from these sales will directly support the charity’s ongoing dedication to help the youth ‘live, learn and earn’.