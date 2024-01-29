UK Businesses Witness Surge in Remote Working

A recent survey conducted by Acas, the UK's Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, reveals an intriguing trend: despite some businesses advocating for a return to office-based work, remote working is on the rise.

The survey, which involved 1,088 adults, shows that a significant 30% of employees have witnessed an increase in home-based work within their organizations over the past year.

Dissecting the Numbers

The figures from the YouGov survey commissioned by Acas offer a detailed insight into the evolving work dynamics. It found that 20% of respondents noticed a slight uptick in remote working since January 2023, while another 10% observed a substantial rise. In contrast, only 13% reported a decrease during the same period. This shift towards remote work is not merely anecdotal; it has tangible implications on corporate policies. According to the survey, 20% of employees saw changes in their company's home working policies, often driven by reductions in physical workspaces.

Acas' Draft Code of Practice on Flexible Working

The rise in remote and flexible working patterns has led to pertinent legal and procedural questions. Acas has responded by publishing a new draft code of practice on flexible working. This draft code is intended to guide businesses in handling requests for flexible work, addressing aspects such as how requests should be made, assessed, communicated, and appealed. The draft code awaits parliamentary approval and is set to align with the forthcoming right to request flexible working from the first day of employment, effective from April 2024. Until the new code is approved, the current one remains in effect.

The Global Shift Towards Flexible Working

Susan Clews, the chief executive of Acas, echoes a sentiment held by many in the corporate world: the pandemic has catalyzed a global trend towards flexible work. She notes that both businesses and employees find value in arrangements such as home or hybrid working. The new draft code is part of Acas' effort to encourage a positive approach towards flexible working while helping businesses and employees adapt to the impending legal changes.