Business

UK Businesses Show Slight Optimism for Sales Growth, Investment Sentiment Remains Low: BCC Survey

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) recently revealed in a survey that British companies are slightly more optimistic about sales growth in the coming year, following a largely stagnant 2023. The survey showed that 56% of the businesses anticipate turnover growth in the next 12 months, a small increase from the 53% recorded in the previous quarter.

Investment Sentiment Remains Subdued

Despite the minor uptick in sales expectations, the sentiment around investment remains subdued. Only 24% of firms reported an increase in investment during the past quarter. The majority, 58%, reported no change in investment levels, while 19% experienced a decrease. This comes as the UK’s finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, introduced incentives to encourage business investment, aiming to stimulate economic growth ahead of the expected elections.

An Anticipation of Low-growth Environment

According to David Bharier, the BCC’s head of research, the findings suggest the UK may avoid a technical recession but emphasize a persistent low-growth environment. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) frequently reported stagnant sales, cash flow, and investment. The survey also highlighted a growing inclination among companies to raise prices, with 47% expecting to do so, up from 41% in the previous quarter. This price rise expectation aligns with the Bank of England’s plans to maintain high interest rates to combat inflation.

Survey Findings Based on Wide Range of Businesses

The survey’s results are founded on responses from 5,029 businesses, with a majority of 91% being SMEs, collected between November 6 and November 30. These findings provide a broad perspective on the UK’s business landscape and the underlying sentiments of the businesses navigating it.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

