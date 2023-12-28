en English
Business

UK Braces for Highest Corporate Insolvencies Since 2004: PwC Report

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:13 am EST


According to predictions by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the United Kingdom is bracing for a sharp increase in business insolvencies, with nearly 30,000 entities anticipated to fail in the next 12 months.

This projection marks an alarming 15% surge, taking corporate insolvencies to their highest level since 2004. The forecast raises concerns about the UK’s financial stability amidst slow economic growth and high energy costs.

The Epicentre of Insolvency Risk

Small businesses, particularly those in the hotel, catering, manufacturing, transport, and storage sectors, are identified as the most vulnerable.

These sectors are grappling with the combined impact of high interest rates and sluggish economic growth, both of which are direct consequences of the UK’s current economic landscape. The 0.1% contraction of the UK economy between July and September has also fanned fears of a potential technical recession.

Economic Pressure Amidst Rising Costs

The recent data from The Insolvency Service shows a 21% increase in registered company insolvencies in November compared to the previous year. This trend is primarily driven by high energy prices and the aftermath of increased interest rates.

Despite a recent drop in inflation to 3.9%—the lowest rate in over two years—the financial strain on UK households and businesses persists. PwC anticipates consumer prices to remain significantly higher than they were in early 2021, thereby affecting consumer spending habits.

Optimistic Outlook Amidst Uncertainty

Financial markets are speculating potential interest rate cuts by the Bank of England in the upcoming months, which could provide some relief to the beleaguered businesses. PwC optimistically suggests that headline inflation will move closer to the 2% target next year.

However, the firm acknowledges the presence of ‘known unknowns’ that could deviate the UK’s economic trajectory, including global energy price volatility and the forthcoming General Election. Despite these challenges, the outlook for 2024 is cautiously described as brighter than previously anticipated.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

    
