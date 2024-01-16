UK Braces for Bone-Chilling Night: Temperatures Expected to Plunge

As the United Kingdom braces for an extremely cold night, meteorologists point to a combination of clear skies, light winds, and snow cover on the ground as the culprits. The snow, acting like insulation, traps heat, preventing it from escaping into the air and leading to colder surface temperatures. This phenomenon, known as a nocturnal inversion, traps cold air at the surface, prohibiting it from mixing with the warmer air above, resulting in plunging temperatures, especially in valleys and glens.

Anticipated Cold Spots

Among the coldest spots predicted are East Renfrewshire, Loudon and Doon Valley, where temperatures could potentially tumble to a frigid -10C. Glasgow Airport and the city center of Glasgow are also expected to experience lows around -10C and -7C, respectively. Other regions, including Clackmannan and Falkirk, may see temperatures between -6C to -10C, while Edinburgh's city center is expected to be slightly warmer at -5C due to slower cloud clearance.

The Highlands: The Coldest of the Cold

The Highlands are forecasted to be one of the chilliest areas, with temperatures potentially sinking to -15C and possibly near -20C in the coming nights. Despite the current significant cold spell, it is unlikely to smash many records. Ayrshire and Renfrewshire have previously recorded temperatures as low as -15.5C in January 1982 and -16C in January 1945, respectively. Scotland's all-time record low for January is -27.2C, recorded at Braemar in 1982, a record that is expected to remain unchallenged.

Implications of the Cold Spell

The Arctic air sweeping across the UK has already brought about heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, prompting severe weather warnings from the Met Office. Widespread frost, deep snow accumulation in northern regions, and potential disruptions to travel due to icy conditions and strong winds are expected. The severity of the cold has led to the suspension of bin collections in Liverpool and the closure of more than 100 schools in Scotland. Cold weather payments are being made to vulnerable individuals, including pensioners and those receiving certain benefits, to help them manage heating costs.

The extreme cold, while disruptive, is a potent reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. Amid the chill, communities across the UK pull together, helping those most vulnerable to the cold and demonstrating the resilience and spirit of the British people.