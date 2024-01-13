UK Braces for Arctic Plume: Car Owners Advised to Take Precautions

The UK’s Met Office has issued a warning for a potential cold snap due to an Arctic plume set to affect Scotland and the rest of the UK next week. This forthcoming freeze has prompted advisories for car owners to take due precautions with their vehicles amidst the expected temperature drop.

Preventing Potential Hazards

Leading experts from Motor Match have underscored the importance of not leaving certain items in cars overnight during freezing weather. These items can become hazardous due to the cold. Medications, for instance, can lose their effectiveness if left in the cold, posing significant health risks. Glasses and sunglasses can also be damaged as the lenses might expand and contract in low temperatures.

Risks to Musical Instruments and Electronics

Musical instruments, particularly wooden ones like violins and guitars, are at risk too. They can suffer irreversible damage from temperature-induced shrinking and expanding. Electronics such as laptops are equally vulnerable, owing to the potential harm to their lithium-ion batteries in the cold.

Pressurized Items and Food Products

Pressurized items like deodorant cans can become unstable in these conditions, posing a risk of cracking or even exploding. Canned food and fizzy drinks can also explode from expansion caused by freezing temperatures, potentially damaging the car’s interior.

Given these risks, drivers are urged to remove critical items from their cars during the winter months to prevent costly damage and health hazards. As the UK braces itself for this cold snap, it’s clear that taking a few simple precautions can make a significant difference.