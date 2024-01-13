en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

UK Braces for Arctic Plume: Car Owners Advised to Take Precautions

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
UK Braces for Arctic Plume: Car Owners Advised to Take Precautions

The UK’s Met Office has issued a warning for a potential cold snap due to an Arctic plume set to affect Scotland and the rest of the UK next week. This forthcoming freeze has prompted advisories for car owners to take due precautions with their vehicles amidst the expected temperature drop.

Preventing Potential Hazards

Leading experts from Motor Match have underscored the importance of not leaving certain items in cars overnight during freezing weather. These items can become hazardous due to the cold. Medications, for instance, can lose their effectiveness if left in the cold, posing significant health risks. Glasses and sunglasses can also be damaged as the lenses might expand and contract in low temperatures.

Risks to Musical Instruments and Electronics

Musical instruments, particularly wooden ones like violins and guitars, are at risk too. They can suffer irreversible damage from temperature-induced shrinking and expanding. Electronics such as laptops are equally vulnerable, owing to the potential harm to their lithium-ion batteries in the cold.

Pressurized Items and Food Products

Pressurized items like deodorant cans can become unstable in these conditions, posing a risk of cracking or even exploding. Canned food and fizzy drinks can also explode from expansion caused by freezing temperatures, potentially damaging the car’s interior.

Given these risks, drivers are urged to remove critical items from their cars during the winter months to prevent costly damage and health hazards. As the UK braces itself for this cold snap, it’s clear that taking a few simple precautions can make a significant difference.

0
Automotive United Kingdom Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 min ago
James May: A Journey Through Highs, Lows, and All That Lies Between
James May, popularly recognized for his dynamic presence on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, recently sat down for an intimate interview, delving into the crests and troughs of his life. A revered car enthusiast and television presenter, May started his career writing for car magazines before landing the role on Top Gear in 2003.
James May: A Journey Through Highs, Lows, and All That Lies Between
Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined
7 mins ago
Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
11 mins ago
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
First and Last Production L88 Corvettes Up for Auction in Florida
3 mins ago
First and Last Production L88 Corvettes Up for Auction in Florida
Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake
6 mins ago
Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake
The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry
7 mins ago
The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
6 seconds
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
13 seconds
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
15 seconds
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
17 seconds
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
31 seconds
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
38 seconds
Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
1 min
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
1 min
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
1 min
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
24 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
44 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app