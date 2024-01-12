en English
Military

UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding

In an unprecedented move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a substantial increase in military funding for Ukraine. The upcoming financial year will see the UK contribute 2.5 billion pounds to bolster Ukraine’s military resources. This allocation marks a significant 200 million pound increase from the funding provided over the previous two years.

Supporting Ukraine’s Military Endeavors

The inflated budget is designated to support Ukraine’s procurement of thousands of military drones. These drones cover a broad spectrum of functionality, including surveillance, long-range strike, and maritime applications. The UK’s commitment to this cause signifies its unwavering support for Ukraine during its ongoing conflict.

A Visit to Kyiv

As part of his show of solidarity, Prime Minister Sunak plans to visit Kyiv on Friday. His visit is expected to underline the UK’s firm stance with Ukraine, not just during these challenging times but in anticipation of better days ahead.

More Than Just Military Support

While the focus has been on the military aid, the financial package also extends to humanitarian aid, fortification of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and funding for English language training. This multi-faceted approach showcases the breadth of the UK’s commitment to Ukraine and its future.

The UK’s decision comes amid pressure from Members of Parliament and disagreements over support packages from the United States and the European Union. The UK is the first G7 country to sign such a pact, designed to deter Russian aggression and foster long-term security between the UK and Ukraine.

Military Ukraine United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

