United Kingdom

UK Beaches’ Water Quality Under Scrutiny Amid Calls for Real-Time Monitoring

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
The Environment Agency, a non-departmental public body sponsored by the United Kingdom government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), monitors water quality at more than 400 coastal sites in the UK. The agency employs tests for E. coli and intestinal enterocococci, tell-tale indicators of faecal contamination, to assess the quality of water from May through September. Based on these tests, beaches are rated on a scale from ‘Poor’ to ‘Excellent’.

Fluctuating Ratings of UK Beaches

In Cornwall, many beaches received favourable ratings of ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’. However, there were also notable declines in ratings, such as Porthluney Beach deteriorating from ‘Sufficient’ to ‘Poor’, and Par Sands dropping from ‘Good’ to ‘Sufficient’. On a positive note, Porthleven Sands improved its rating from ‘Good’ to ‘Excellent’.

Surfers Against Sewage Criticize Current Testing System

Despite the high ratings, Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity working towards tackling plastic pollution, criticized the current testing system as insufficient. The organization advocates for real-time water quality monitoring to ensure safer decision-making by the public. They argue that despite the ‘Excellent’ status maintained by surfing beaches such as Newquay’s Fistral and others around The Lizard peninsula, concerns remain due to past sewage spills during periods of heavy rain at beaches like Swanpool, Maenporth, and Gyllyngvase.

Beaches in St Ives and Their Ratings

In St Ives, some beaches like Porthminster were rated ‘Good’, while nearby Carbis Bay and Porthmeor received an ‘Excellent’ rating. The ratings of these beaches reflect the efforts put into maintaining their cleanliness and the precautions taken to ensure minimal faecal contamination.

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

