Auditor's Film Spotlights Public Space Rights in Confrontational UK Documentary

On the streets of Cardiff, a man known as Nathan, recognized by his 12,000 YouTube followers as Rightful Recordings, navigates the public spaces with a camera in hand. His mission is not ordinary - he films outside buildings, including police stations, as part of a growing community of auditors in the UK that aim to hold authority figures accountable.

From Photography to Filming

Nathan’s journey towards auditing began with a simple passion for photographing urban life. However, after facing abuse from the subjects of his photos, he pivoted to filming. His confrontational videos, which often showcase heated reactions from those filmed, have amassed over 100,000 views. His aim? To keep people accountable and exercise his freedoms.

An Incident on Record

During one of his audits, Nathan had a run-in with an aggressive office worker who made an attempt to snatch his camera. He anticipated this incident would result in a call to the police, but Nathan stood by his conviction. He maintains that he has the right to film in public spaces and uses his camera as a tool to highlight privacy concerns, such as computer screens visible in offices.

The Auditor Behind the Camera

Despite his confrontational approach, Nathan contends that he does not deliberately seek reactions or aim to intimidate. He has chosen to remain anonymous and declined to disclose his profession or financial details associated with his YouTube channel. His interactions with the public and authorities, including the police, frequently revolve around the legality and ethics of his filming activities, raising questions about the rights and boundaries in public spaces.