UK ATM Heists: Explosive Robbers Sentenced to Decades in Prison

Two UK men, Ben Thompson, 35, from Wythenshawe, and Wesley Shepherd, 39, from Sale, have been handed heavy sentences for their high-risk crime spree involving ATM thefts totalling almost £160,000. The daring heists, which took place between April and July 2023, spanned across Greater Manchester and Staffordshire, and involved the use of explosives and stolen cars.

Explosives and Threats: A Dangerous Modus Operandi

The pair targeted standalone ATMs within convenience stores, using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to gain access. In a dangerous display of criminal audacity, they threatened staff with weapons and forced them out of the buildings late at night before planting the IEDs. The crime duo stole a staggering £92,800 from one ATM and £67,200 from three others, causing significant damage to the businesses they hit.

A Failed Escape and Subsequent Arrest

Following their daring heists, Thompson and Shepherd attempted to evade capture by fleeing to various international destinations such as Egypt, Spain, and Mexico. However, their escape was cut short in September 2023 when they were apprehended at Manchester Airport, marking the end of their criminal enterprise. The arrest came as a result of a meticulous police operation.

Justice Served: Heavy Sentences for the Convicted

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and cause explosions. In a commendable display of justice, Thompson received a 20-year sentence, with a requirement to serve 16 years in prison. Shepherd, on the other hand, was handed an 18-year and eight-month sentence, of which he will serve 14 years and eight months. Detective Sergeant Rich McCorry, who was instrumental in the case, highlighted the danger the duo posed to public safety and the detailed investigation that led to their incarceration.