UK Appoints 10 Aviation Ambassadors to Inspire Next Generation

UK’s Aviation Minister, Anthony Browne, announced on January 15, 2024, the appointment of 10 new aviation ambassadors, marking a significant stride towards inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals. These ambassadors, a diverse group ranging from a TikTok influencer to an RAF Air Cadet commander, will perform the crucial role of mentors and advocates, reaching out and offering guidance to underrepresented groups.

Adapting to New Challenges and Technologies

As the aviation industry continues its recovery journey from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, these ambassadors will focus on adapting to new challenges and emerging technologies. They will also promote cleaner travel modes and showcase exciting career opportunities that the aviation sector has to offer.

Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund

Parallel to this initiative, 10 schemes have received a share of £750,000 from the government’s Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund. These schemes aim to break down barriers to entry in the aviation industry, particularly for individuals from underprivileged backgrounds or underrepresented groups. Among the winners are Flight Crowd, offering aviation bootcamps, and London City Airport, conducting STEM workshops and business mentoring events.

Generation Aviation: Building a Skilled and Diverse Workforce

The Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund is administered by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on behalf of the Department for Transport (DfT). It supports the Generation Aviation program’s objective to build a skilled, diverse workforce that will sail the future of the UK aviation industry.