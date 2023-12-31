en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan and GCC Countries

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:01 am EST
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan and GCC Countries

The United Kingdom has instigated a major shift in its visa policies, granting visa-free entry to travelers from Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, commencing February 22, 2024. The reform will affect citizens of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, who will only need to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for entry into the UK.

Digitizing the UK Border

The introduction of the ETA is a significant step in the UK’s wider initiative to digitize its border by 2025. The aim is to enhance both border security and the customer experience. The ETA, priced at £10 and valid for two years, will be a mandatory requirement for tourists of all age groups visiting the UK from the aforementioned nations.

Boosting Business and Tourism

The new visa policy is expected to facilitate smoother travel and bolster business and tourism links between the UK and the GCC countries, along with Jordan. In 2022 alone, over 790,000 Gulf visitors contributed £2 billion to the UK’s economy through their spending during stays. The streamlined process is expected to attract more tourists and foster stronger economic ties.

Impact on GCC Nations and Jordan

For the residents of GCC nations and Jordan, this reform signifies an easier, more accessible UK travel experience. The elimination of visa requirements and the transition to a simpler electronic system will likely enhance the appeal of the UK as a travel destination, opening up new opportunities for exploration, business, and cultural exchange.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Passenger Records Wheelchair Damage During Flight: A Call for Better Handling of Mobility Devices

By Israel Ojoko

China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive Tourism

By Bijay Laxmi

Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

New Zealand Rings in 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display in Auckland ...
@New Zealand · 1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display in Auckland ...
heart comment 0
Spain’s Weather Outlook Towards New Year’s Eve: What to Expect

By Safak Costu

Spain's Weather Outlook Towards New Year's Eve: What to Expect
Karachi’s Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening

By Mazhar Abbas

Karachi's Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza Wahab Announces March 2024 Opening
Gateway of India: A Symbolic Hub for Mumbai’s New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Gateway of India: A Symbolic Hub for Mumbai's New Year Celebrations
Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18

By Israel Ojoko

Egypt Tightens Travel Regulations for Minors Under 18
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
5 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
6 mins
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
7 mins
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
9 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
13 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
15 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
15 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
16 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
18 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
15 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app