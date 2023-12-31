UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan and GCC Countries

The United Kingdom has instigated a major shift in its visa policies, granting visa-free entry to travelers from Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, commencing February 22, 2024. The reform will affect citizens of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, who will only need to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for entry into the UK.

Digitizing the UK Border

The introduction of the ETA is a significant step in the UK’s wider initiative to digitize its border by 2025. The aim is to enhance both border security and the customer experience. The ETA, priced at £10 and valid for two years, will be a mandatory requirement for tourists of all age groups visiting the UK from the aforementioned nations.

Boosting Business and Tourism

The new visa policy is expected to facilitate smoother travel and bolster business and tourism links between the UK and the GCC countries, along with Jordan. In 2022 alone, over 790,000 Gulf visitors contributed £2 billion to the UK’s economy through their spending during stays. The streamlined process is expected to attract more tourists and foster stronger economic ties.

Impact on GCC Nations and Jordan

For the residents of GCC nations and Jordan, this reform signifies an easier, more accessible UK travel experience. The elimination of visa requirements and the transition to a simpler electronic system will likely enhance the appeal of the UK as a travel destination, opening up new opportunities for exploration, business, and cultural exchange.