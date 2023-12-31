en English
International Relations

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?

In a significant policy shift, the United Kingdom has announced visa-free entry for citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will take effect on February 22, 2024. The new policy impacts six countries: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain. This decision is anticipated to enhance travel convenience for GCC citizens to the UK, potentially stimulating tourism, business, and diplomatic relations between the UK and the GCC member states.

Revamping Visa Policies

The UK is transitioning its visa policies to an electronic travel permit system by 2024 for citizens of GCC nations and Jordan. This means residents from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Emirates, and Jordan will no longer require visit visas to enter the UK. This visa exemption, slated for implementation post-February 22, 2024, will require tourists to electronically apply for a travel permit at a cost of £10.

Strengthening Economic and Political Ties

This move towards visa exemption may also be interpreted as an effort to bolster political and economic ties in the post-Brexit era. With the UK actively seeking to establish new partnerships and trade agreements, simplifying entry mechanisms and eliminating bureaucratic hurdles for GCC nations and Jordan will foster a travel-friendly environment. This could, in turn, have significant implications for the UK’s long-term economic and political strategies.

Economic Impact and Forward Outlook

In 2022, nearly 290,000 people from Gulf countries spent almost 2 billion pounds in Britain. With the new visa-free policy, these numbers could potentially rise, delivering a much-needed boost to the UK’s tourism and retail sectors. The specific details regarding the length of permissible stay and other entry requirements under this new policy are yet to be disclosed. As the policy comes into effect in 2024, it will be crucial to monitor its impact on the UK’s relations with the GCC nations and Jordan, as well as its potential economic benefits.

0
International Relations Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

