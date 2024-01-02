en English
UK Announces Historic Expansion of Free Childcare: A Game-Changer for Working Families

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
UK Announces Historic Expansion of Free Childcare: A Game-Changer for Working Families

UK’s Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, announced a substantial expansion of free childcare, marking a historic moment in the country. The initiative, designed to transform the lives of working families, addresses a longstanding dilemma of balancing work and childcare. This predicament has been particularly challenging for numerous women who had to choose between career progression and family care. Keegan, with her extensive experience in business, has seen many talented individuals pause their careers due to financial constraints. This initiative aims to change that dynamic, enabling parents to continue their professional journeys while ensuring their children receive the necessary care.

Transforming Lives of Working Families

The UK government is initiating a new childcare funding programme for working parents of two-year-olds. Effective from April 2024, it promises 15 hours of free childcare per week. The scheme could save eligible parents up to £6,500 annually on childcare costs. The programme will be gradually expanded to include parents of children aged nine months starting in September 2024, and all parents of nine-month-old children from September 2025.

The free childcare will be available for parents who work a minimum of 16 hours each week. Applications can be made on the Childcare Choices website. The government plans to provide 30 hours of childcare support to most working families with children under the age of five by September 2025.

(Read Also: UK Strives to Regain Position in EU’s Horizon Science Program Post-Brexit)

Addressing Childcare Constraints

The UK government’s expansion of free childcare to working parents of two-year-olds offers 15 hours per week during term time. The expansion is set to be fully rolled out by September 2025. The plans aim to help with the high costs of childcare and could allow 60,000 more parents of young children to enter the workforce. The government is also increasing the amount it pays providers to deliver childcare.

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggest that around 1.3 million women don’t work due to caring responsibilities. The Women’s Budget Group network estimates 1.7 million women in England would engage in more paid work if they had better childcare.

(Read Also: Retrospective and Prospective: SABC News’ ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’ Recaps the Year and Looks Ahead)

A Historic Expansion

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s ambition is to implement the biggest expansion of free childcare in the country’s history. The expansion is expected to alleviate the dilemma faced by many parents, especially women, between having a family and continuing their careers. The initiative offers a significant change in this regard, allowing more parents to pursue their careers while ensuring affordable childcare for their children.

Education United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

