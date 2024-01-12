en English
Military

UK and US Launch Joint Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sanctioned joint military strikes with the United States against Houthi rebels in Yemen. This move is instigated to deter further attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The approval, greenlighted by Sunak’s Cabinet via a conference call, sets the stage for airstrikes that could be launched as early as the same evening.

Joint Military Strikes: A Counter-Attack

The US and UK have coordinated to launch military strikes on targets in Yemen in retaliation to Houthi assaults in the Red Sea, including the deployment of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The strikes, which involved assistance from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were aimed at Houthi militants and their capabilities. The US has witnessed at least 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 19, prompting the launch of a maritime task force to patrol the area. This marks the first instance the US has conducted strikes against the Houthis since the attacks commenced in November.

World’s Response to the Strikes

The United States and Britain launched these military strikes against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels to counter the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. US President Joe Biden warned of further action if necessary. The Houthis have denounced the attacks as ‘barbaric’ and vowed to continue targeting ships heading towards Israel. The strikes are the first on Yemeni territory since 2016 and mark the first military intervention by the US in response to drone and missile attacks on commercial ships. The US declared that Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands supported the operation, and presented the strikes as part of an international effort to restore the free flow of trade in a key shipping route.

Protecting Global Shipping and Degrading Houthi Military Capabilities

The U.S. and British militaries carried out retaliatory strikes on over a dozen sites in Yemen used by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in response to the rebels’ attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the joint military strikes to protect global shipping and degrade Houthi military capabilities. The strikes involved over 60 targets at 16 sites, and a coalition of partner nations, including Australia, Canada, and Germany, joined the U.S. and U.K. in issuing a statement to defend lives and protect commerce in the critical waterway.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

