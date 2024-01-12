en English
UK and US Launch Joint Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
UK and US Launch Joint Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In response to the growing threats to maritime security in the Red Sea, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has authorized joint military actions with the United States against Houthi rebels in Yemen. This decision, confirmed during a conference call with Sunak’s Cabinet, signifies a coordinated effort between the UK and US to deter the Houthi rebels, who have been wreaking havoc in Yemen and impacting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Joint Military Strikes

The retaliatory airstrikes against the Houthi targets saw a blend of fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from Navy surface ships and a US Navy submarine. The strikes resulted in at least five fatalities and six injuries, but have not deterred the Houthi rebels who have sworn to continue their attacks on vessels in the region. In response, the US and UK have issued warnings to the Houthis, asserting their right to self-defense and the potential for further measures if needed.

International Reactions

The strikes have sparked a range of reactions from various countries and politicians. Countries like Iran, loyal to the Houthis, have condemned the attacks as a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and international laws. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has called for restraint and careful monitoring of the situation. US politicians have largely shown support for the strikes, stressing the need to safeguard free passage and deter attacks on US troops. Some, however, have urged the Biden Administration to seek Congress’s authorization for such military involvement in overseas conflicts.

Significance of the Strikes

The military intervention by the US and UK reflects the international effort to restore the free flow of trade in the Red Sea, a crucial route between Europe and Asia accounting for about 15 percent of the world’s shipping traffic. The strikes, the first on Yemeni territory since 2016, are expected to impair the Houthi’s capabilities, though not entirely. The Houthis have warned of a heavy price to be paid by the US and UK for these strikes, raising the potential for an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. Moreover, the strikes have led to several large shipping companies avoiding the Suez Canal, opting to transit around all of Africa instead. This development marks a significant step in the international response to the ongoing conflict in Yemen and the threats posed to maritime security in the Red Sea.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

