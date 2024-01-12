en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

UK and US Forces Jointly Strike Houthi Targets in Gulf of Aden

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
UK and US Forces Jointly Strike Houthi Targets in Gulf of Aden

In a coordinated act of precision, UK and US forces executed joint military strikes against Houthi targets in the Gulf of Aden. This strategic response was a result of an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels at shipping lanes in the Red Sea region. The operation marked the use of RAF Typhoons from Cyprus with Paveway IV guided bombs, US Air Force jets, FA/A-18 Super Hornet jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and a Boeing EA-18G Growler, potentially supported by the USS Florida submarine.

A United Response to Houthi Aggression

The allied forces’ counter strikes were a necessary measure to protect commercial shipping and uphold the freedom of navigation. This action has been supported by several allied governments, who have described it as a self-defense measure. The UN Security Council echoed the sentiments, calling for an end to Houthi attacks and emphasizing the need to maintain stability and security in vital global trade routes.

The Leaders Speak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden underscored the limited and necessary nature of these strikes. The leaders reiterated that this was a response to the ongoing Houthi attacks and not an act of aggression. Meanwhile, the Houthi military has vowed to retaliate, marking a potential escalation in the conflict.

Action and Reaction

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey stated that no additional military actions were planned immediately, underlining the response as limited and crucial. However, the Houthi rebels’ vow of retaliation has sparked anticipation of a further response from them. Amid this tense atmosphere, Russia has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, signalling possible diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from escalating further.

0
United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C
The UK Government has underscored its commitment, voiced by Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, to disclose a timeline for the final investment decision on the Sizewell C nuclear power station prior to the next general election. The government’s assurance comes amidst Labour’s apprehensions regarding delays and unanswered questions about the government’s nuclear plans. Labour’s Concerns and
UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C
Whitby Town Council Adopts Measures to Avert Major Council Tax Hike
7 mins ago
Whitby Town Council Adopts Measures to Avert Major Council Tax Hike
Bel Air Chalet Estate Residents Grapple with Unresolved Pothole Problem
7 mins ago
Bel Air Chalet Estate Residents Grapple with Unresolved Pothole Problem
UK Government Unveils Landmark Expansion of Nuclear Power
2 mins ago
UK Government Unveils Landmark Expansion of Nuclear Power
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
3 mins ago
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
Northern Appoints Matt Rice as New Chief Operating Officer
6 mins ago
Northern Appoints Matt Rice as New Chief Operating Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
3 mins
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
3 mins
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
3 mins
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
3 mins
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
5 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
5 mins
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
6 mins
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
7 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
45 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
52 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app