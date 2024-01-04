UK and Argentina Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Falkland Islands Sovereignty Contention

On a diplomatic mission to Argentina, the UK Foreign Office Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service, Sir Simon McDonald, met with Deputy Minister Carlos Foradori at the Argentine foreign ministry. Both parties engaged in a discussion about the current state of Argentine-British relations and the prospective avenues for a positive bilateral agenda. During the meeting, Deputy Minister Foradori brought to light Argentina’s global integration efforts under President Mauricio Macri, emphasizing the potential for collaboration with the UK in areas such as science, technology, security, terrorism, and drug trafficking.

A Key Issue: The Forensic Identification of Argentine Soldiers

One of the pivotal topics discussed during the meeting was the forensic identification of Argentine soldiers interred at the Darwin Cemetery. This matter has been a significant issue of concern for both nations. Following the meeting, Sir McDonald delivered a lecture at the Argentine Foreign Service Institute, where he elaborated on the UK’s foreign policy in the current international context.

Sir Simon McDonald’s Appointment

Sir Simon McDonald, succeeding Sir Simon Fraser, has been appointed to his role on July 29 and is set to assume his position in September. His appointment came by way of a civil service-wide competition, sanctioned by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Argentina Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands

In a separate development, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement reaffirming its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The statement expressed Argentina’s readiness to resume bilateral negotiations with the UK to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing dispute. The Argentine President, Javier Milei, has reignited the sovereignty row over the Falkland Islands, declaring the UK’s 191-years-long occupation of the islands illegal. However, the UK has maintained its stance, stating unequivocally that the Falkland Islands are British. The island’s inhabitants had voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a UK overseas territory in a 2013 referendum.

The Argentine government has expressed its intention to restore its sovereignty over the islands through diplomatic means and has shown a keen interest in the Good Offices mission assigned by the UN General Assembly. Argentina’s move is linked to the potential oil basin beneath the waters of the Falkland Islands, which has drawn criticism and warnings of sanctions from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Despite the contention, Argentina wishes to maintain a mature relationship with the UK, engaging in substantive and constructive dialogue on all matters of mutual interest.