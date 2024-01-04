en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

UK and Argentina Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Falkland Islands Sovereignty Contention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
UK and Argentina Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Falkland Islands Sovereignty Contention

On a diplomatic mission to Argentina, the UK Foreign Office Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service, Sir Simon McDonald, met with Deputy Minister Carlos Foradori at the Argentine foreign ministry. Both parties engaged in a discussion about the current state of Argentine-British relations and the prospective avenues for a positive bilateral agenda. During the meeting, Deputy Minister Foradori brought to light Argentina’s global integration efforts under President Mauricio Macri, emphasizing the potential for collaboration with the UK in areas such as science, technology, security, terrorism, and drug trafficking.

A Key Issue: The Forensic Identification of Argentine Soldiers

One of the pivotal topics discussed during the meeting was the forensic identification of Argentine soldiers interred at the Darwin Cemetery. This matter has been a significant issue of concern for both nations. Following the meeting, Sir McDonald delivered a lecture at the Argentine Foreign Service Institute, where he elaborated on the UK’s foreign policy in the current international context.

Sir Simon McDonald’s Appointment

Sir Simon McDonald, succeeding Sir Simon Fraser, has been appointed to his role on July 29 and is set to assume his position in September. His appointment came by way of a civil service-wide competition, sanctioned by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Argentina Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands

In a separate development, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement reaffirming its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The statement expressed Argentina’s readiness to resume bilateral negotiations with the UK to find a peaceful solution to this long-standing dispute. The Argentine President, Javier Milei, has reignited the sovereignty row over the Falkland Islands, declaring the UK’s 191-years-long occupation of the islands illegal. However, the UK has maintained its stance, stating unequivocally that the Falkland Islands are British. The island’s inhabitants had voted overwhelmingly in favor of remaining a UK overseas territory in a 2013 referendum.

The Argentine government has expressed its intention to restore its sovereignty over the islands through diplomatic means and has shown a keen interest in the Good Offices mission assigned by the UN General Assembly. Argentina’s move is linked to the potential oil basin beneath the waters of the Falkland Islands, which has drawn criticism and warnings of sanctions from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Despite the contention, Argentina wishes to maintain a mature relationship with the UK, engaging in substantive and constructive dialogue on all matters of mutual interest.

0
Argentina International Relations United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
2 hours ago
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
Argentine footballer Jalil Elias has officially joined the Malaysian football club, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), for the 2024-2025 season. The 27-year-old, previously playing for San Lorenzo in Argentina, is valued at €3 million, making him the most expensive signing in M-League history. The announcement was unveiled with a video on the club’s social media, featuring
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
Argentina Thwarts Suspected Terrorist Act, Arrests Three Foreign Nationals
9 hours ago
Argentina Thwarts Suspected Terrorist Act, Arrests Three Foreign Nationals
Blinken to Visit Türkiye as Venezuela Condemns British Naval Presence
10 hours ago
Blinken to Visit Türkiye as Venezuela Condemns British Naval Presence
World Federation of Trade Unions Denounces Javier Milei's Government
5 hours ago
World Federation of Trade Unions Denounces Javier Milei's Government
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
6 hours ago
Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: An Argentine Professional League 2023 Showdown
Argentine Justice Seizes Venezuelan-Iranian Plane amid U.S. Request and Geopolitical Tensions
7 hours ago
Argentine Justice Seizes Venezuelan-Iranian Plane amid U.S. Request and Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
56 seconds
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
58 seconds
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
1 min
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
1 min
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
1 min
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
1 min
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
2 mins
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
2 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app