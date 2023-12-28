en English
Economy

UK Aims for Stellar Boost with First Successful Rocket Launch in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:02 am EST
UK Aims for Stellar Boost with First Successful Rocket Launch in 2024

The United Kingdom, currently wrestling with a stagnant economy and a cost-of-living crisis, may find a beacon of hope in a realm that is literally out of this world — space exploration. With a history of rocket development dating back over seventy years, the UK is looking to make a significant leap in 2024, with its first successful rocket launch from British soil.

Aiming for the Stars

Despite Virgin Orbit’s failed rocket launch in early 2023, the country remains optimistic about its potential in the space industry. The setback, while frustrating for the sector, has only added to the anticipation of a successful launch in 2024. While specifics about these launches are sparse, the industry is abuzz with hopeful speculation and competition. Two sites — SaxaVord in the Shetland Islands and Sutherland Spaceport in Scotland — are in the running to host the UK’s first orbital mission.

Spaceport Rivalry

While Sutherland Spaceport is also vying for the privilege of the first launch, companies like Orbex are pinning their hopes on it. However, the SaxaVord spaceport on the island of Unst in Scotland’s Shetland Islands holds the upper hand. Having already received approval from Britain’s aviation regulator for vertical rocket launches, it is on track to become the first fully licensed facility for such launches in Western Europe.

Economic and Societal Implications

As the UK grapples with political disputes, particularly around immigration policy, and signs of relative decline, a successful rocket launch could do more than demonstrate technological prowess. It could serve as a catalyst for national pride, an inspiration for innovation, and a magnet for economic investment. Spaceport Cornwall, for instance, despite its failed first launch, has drawn 13 tenants from the space sector and potential partners for future launches. While no space launches are expected in 2024, plans are already in place for 2025.

The prospect of a successful UK rocket launch serves as a metaphorical launchpad for the nation’s hopes. Amid the economic and societal challenges that currently beset the UK, the stars might just be the uplift the nation needs.

Economy United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

