UK 2024 New Year Honours List: Pioneers in Chemical Sciences Acknowledged

In the 2024 New Year Honours list, the UK honoured a host of illustrious individuals from the chemical sciences community for their significant contributions to science, medicine, and the environment. Among the notable figures, Helen Pain, the Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her exceptional services to science.

Recognising Excellence in Medical Sciences

Biomedical materials scientist, Professor Molly Stevens, was conferred with the prestigious rank of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her groundbreaking work in medicine. Similarly, Yvonne Perrie was recognised as an MBE for her significant contributions to pharmaceutical innovation and regulation. This recognition extended to professors at the University of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division, including Professors Neil Mortensen, Liz Robertson, and Matthew Snape, for their services to Medicine and Public Health.

Women in Leadership: Penelope Endersby

The Met Office’s first female Chief Executive, Penelope Endersby, was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her contributions to meteorology, defence science, and technology. This acknowledgment highlights the UK’s appreciation of women in leadership roles and their significant contributions to science and technology.

Acknowledging Services to Climate Science

Climate scientist Peter Stott was awarded an MBE for his services to climate science, emphasising the importance of this field in our current global context. Similarly, Richard Templer, a chemist at Imperial College London, was recognised for his services to climate innovation, alongside Andrew Hopkins, CEO of biotechnology company Exscientia, for his contributions to science innovation.

Government Figures and Advocates for Inclusion

Government figures like Kay Williams, Michael Collins, Karl Hoods, and Elizabeth Hogben were honoured for their work in international environment, science policy, technology, and science in government, reflecting the intersection of science, policy, and governance. Moreover, efforts to improve inclusion and diversity in the sciences were acknowledged, with honours awarded to Simon Grant, Margaret Aderin, and Kirsty Tilley for their services in various capacities. This recognition underscores the UK’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse scientific community.