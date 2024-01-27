UAE Economic Delegation to Visit Britain: Strengthening Ties and Exploring New Opportunities

Next week, a UAE economic delegation led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, is set to embark on a pivotal visit to Britain. Their agenda is twofold; to deepen economic cooperation and to carve out fresh collaborations in both government and private sectors. The discussions will pivot around key areas such as fintech, innovation, the new economy, and the circular economy. The overarching goal is to bolster the competitiveness and sustainability of both the UAE and the UK economies.

Strengthening Bonds

This visit marks a continuation of the ongoing efforts to consolidate the economic ties between the UAE and the UK, ties that have been growing steadily stronger over the years. The delegation's trip will culminate in the second edition of the Investopia Global Talks in Europe. This event, titled 'Investopia London,' is scheduled for January 31, 2024.

'Investopia London': A Confluence of Minds

Themed 'UAE-British Financial Services: Partnership for the Future,' 'Investopia London' will host four sessions aimed at unveiling promising investment opportunities and dissecting the latest trends and practices in the fintech sector. The event is projected to draw over 300 attendees from across the globe, a formidable gathering of leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and economists.

Exploring Opportunities

In addition to the main event, H.E. Bin Touq is slated to participate in bilateral meetings with key British government officials such as H.E. Greg Hands and H.E. Bim Afolami. The goal of these meetings is to delve into investment opportunities and explore potential benefits for the private sectors of both nations. The visit will likely culminate in the signing of memorandums of cooperation in the technology and financial services sectors, thereby opening new avenues of collaboration between the two countries.