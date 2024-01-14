Temporary Road Closure near Windermere: U5789 Affected by Utility Works, Effective May 22, 2023

In a recent announcement by the Westmorland and Furness Council, the U5789 road near Windermere will witness a temporary closure due to utility works. The order, which was put into effect on May 22, 2023, will see the prohibition of vehicle traffic from its intersection with the A591, stretching to the junction with the U5796.

Anticipated Duration of Road Closure

The road closure is expected to commence on January 15 and is foreseen to last for a span of up to eight days. This closure is due to utility works being conducted by Fibrus, a leading provider of fibre optic broadband services.

Alternative Routes and Access

To accommodate the affected traffic, an alternative route has been set up via U5796, C5054, U5791, and A591. It's crucial to note that access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be maintained throughout the duration of the works, ensuring minimal disruption to non-vehicular traffic.

Contact Details for Inquiries

For any inquiries or further details regarding the temporary road closure, individuals are advised to contact the Highways Hotline or visit the Westmorland & Furness Council website. When making inquiries, it's important to reference TTRO/9718, the official reference number for the roadworks.