U.S. Warns of 'Multi-Level' Response to Drone Attack in Jordan; British Schoolgirl Signs BMG Record Deal

In a shocking turn of events, a drone attack in Jordan has claimed the lives of three U.S. servicemen, putting America on high alert. Attributed to an Iran-backed militia, the assault took place at a remote logistics outpost in northeast Jordan, leaving 34 others injured. As tensions rise in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning, emphasizing that the U.S. is ready to deliver a phased, 'multi-level' response against those who target U.S. forces.

U.S. Prepares to Respond

Following the attack, the Biden administration has pledged to retaliate. While the exact nature of the response remains undisclosed, Secretary Blinken assured that it could unfold methodically over a period. The drone strike's severity has led to concerns about the escalating tensions in the region, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Republican lawmakers calling for heightened action.

Investigating the Attack

The Pentagon is actively investigating the incident, with initial indications pointing towards Kataib Hezbollah, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-backed militia with ties to Iran. The drone attack's unexpected nature led to uncertainty about the drone's hostility, causing a delay in the U.S. response. President Biden has commented on the rising attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in the Middle East, underscoring the urgency of identifying the responsible group.

