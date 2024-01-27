The United States has signaled its intent to redeploy nuclear weapons at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Lakenheath, eastern England, a move marking the end of a 15-year hiatus. Pentagon documents reveal that a new facility has been procured at RAF Lakenheath, specifically to house tactical nuclear weapons that can be deployed by F-35 fighter jets.

Reassessment of the Russian Threat

The U.S. had previously removed its nuclear warheads from the UK in 2008, citing a reduced Cold War threat from Russia. However, Moscow's military action in eastern Ukraine in 2022 has led to a significant shift in perceptions of the Russian threat. This change in stance has not only resulted in the West supplying Kiev with substantial military support but has also sparked discussions among UK military leadership about the potential for conflict with Russia. This dialogue has included calls for a 'citizen army' and 'national mobilization' to ensure readiness.

Russia's Response

The Russian government has made it clear that the deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in the UK would be seen as an escalation, warranting 'compensating counter-measures'. This stance comes amidst escalating tensions, as NATO has been increasing its presence near Russia's borders, adding new members, and providing military aid to pro-West nations.

A Historical Perspective

Vladimir Putin has pointed out that U.S. nuclear weapons have been present in Europe for decades, with bases in several countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Turkey. The looming redeployment of nuclear warheads at RAF Lakenheath marks a significant escalation in the ongoing geopolitical chess game, underscoring the shifting power dynamics in a world increasingly on edge.