U.S. and U.K. Militaries Launch Targeted Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

In a significant development in the Middle East, the U.S. Air Force, along with its international coalition, executed a series of targeted strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi militant positions in Yemen. The strikes were a response to the Houthis’ continued threats to merchant shipping and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. This comprehensive attack involved the use of over 100 precision-guided munitions, hitting more than 60 targets across Yemen.

Strategic Targets

The selected targets included command and control nodes, munitions depots, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. The strikes were orchestrated by the U.S. Central Command and involved coalition air and maritime assets, including U.S. Naval Forces Central Command aircraft and Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles. This decisive move was aimed at crippling the Houthis’ capacity to launch further attacks on commercial shipping in international waters.

UK’s Stance

The U.K.’s Ministry of Defence reported that four RAF Typhoon FGR4s, bolstered by a Voyager air refuelling tanker, executed precision strikes on two Houthi facilities. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak strongly affirmed the U.K.’s stance, stating that the Royal Navy will persist in patrolling the region as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, with the intention to deter further Houthi aggression.

Global Reactions and Ramifications

Following the strikes, Russia called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address the military actions in Yemen. Meanwhile, Iran and Hezbollah expressed condemnation, deeming the strikes as a violation of international law and Yemen’s sovereignty. The U.S. and the U.K., however, maintain that the strikes were a necessary response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.