TXM Plant Limited Enters Administration, Risking 150 Jobs

UK's largest supplier of road-rail vehicles for railway track maintenance, TXM Plant Limited, based in Wigan, has entered administration, marking a major blow to the rail industry. Clare Boardman and Kristian Shuttleworth from Teneo Financial Advisory Limited have been appointed as Joint Administrators to manage the company's financial crisis.

Behind the Financial Struggle

The company, partly owned by private equity investor LDC, posted profits of £4m on a turnover of £38.9m in recent financial reports. However, the business encountered a series of setbacks including decreased customer demand due to rail industry budget cuts, high inflation, and increased interest rates. These challenges made it increasingly difficult to manage loans of £18m for plant and machinery through an asset-based lending arrangement.

Failed Rescue Efforts

Despite rigorous attempts to secure additional capital, refinance the debt, or find a buyer, all efforts fell short. The inability to alleviate the financial strain led to the inevitable decision of administration. Teneo, the appointed administrator, is now tasked with the responsibility of either selling the business or managing an orderly wind-down.

Impact on Employees and the Rail Industry

Unfortunately, the financial crisis at TXM Plant Limited has put 150 employees at risk of redundancy. As part of their mandate, the administrators are assisting these employees with statutory entitlement claims. Joint Administrator Kristian Shuttleworth expressed his commitment to supporting the affected employees during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, drew attention to the broader issue of government underfunding of the railways as a contributing factor to the crisis at TXM Plant.