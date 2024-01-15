Two Saints Announces Open Tender for Planned and Responsive Works

Two Saints, a well-known UK-based organization, has announced an open tender for the provision and delivery of Planned and Responsive Works, signalling an opportunity for contractors across the nation. The contract, expected to run for an initial period of five years, extends the potential for an additional five years, divided into two separate two-year extensions and a one-year extension, all dependent on the discretion of Two Saints.

Scope and Value of the Contract

The tender covers various regions in the South West of the UK, including Southampton, Portsmouth, Berkshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, and West Sussex. The total estimated value of the contract over its lifetime falls between 6.7 to 8.6 million GBP (inclusive of VAT), indicating a significant investment in infrastructure and maintenance works.

In the first year, the planned works include the installation of approximately 6-8 kitchens and 6-8 bathrooms. However, a crucial part of the contract involves responsive works, where the successful contractor is expected to manage an array of tasks as per the specified CPV (Common Procurement Vocabulary) codes.

Contract Awarding Criteria

Price is not the sole criterion for the awarding of the contract. The procurement documents detail all the criteria exclusively, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

Procurement Process and Participation

The procurement process will be an open one, governed by the Government Procurement Agreement. This tender does not relate to a project or program funded by European Union funds. Contractors interested in participating can access the procurement documents and submit their tenders or requests electronically via the Delta eSourcing portal. The deadline for submissions and the method of participation are specified within the online procurement documents.