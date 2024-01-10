TV Chef Simon Rimmer Shuts Greens Amid Soaring Costs, Highlights Hospitality Crisis

The hospitality industry, already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is facing a new crisis as soaring costs and increasing rent threaten the survival of many establishments. Among these is Greens, a beloved vegetarian restaurant in West Didsbury, which closed its doors after 33 years of service. The announcement was made by its owner, well-known TV chef Simon Rimmer, earlier this month.

The Financial Strain on Greens

Greens succumbed to a combination of economic pressures. A 35% rent increase, along with spiralling costs of raw materials, utilities and employee wages, rendered the business unviable. Rimmer, who has successfully navigated his establishments through two major recessions, highlighted the dramatic increase in utilities, with costs rising by around 400% post-Covid, and the continuous rise in employment costs.

The Broader Implications for the Hospitality Industry

Rimmer’s decision to close Greens is a stark reminder of the growing crisis in the hospitality industry. Despite being busy, many establishments are unable to cover their costs or make a profit. Rimmer’s presence on television usually drives a large number of customers to his establishments, making the closure of Greens particularly disheartening.

A Possible Solution

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rimmer discussed the issues plaguing the hospitality industry and proposed a potential solution – a VAT break. This, he suggested, could mitigate the financial strain on the sector. Rimmer currently owns 14 restaurants in the northwest of England and one in Dubai. Despite the closure of Greens, its sister restaurant in Sale remains open.

The closure of Greens underscores the existential threat facing many businesses in the hospitality industry. It is a potent reminder of the need for policy interventions to help these businesses weather the storm of increasing costs and economic uncertainty.