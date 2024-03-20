TV Chef James Martin Unveils £5M Car Collection Featuring Classic Ferrari in Hampshire

James Martin, a renowned TV chef and car enthusiast, recently gave fans a glimpse into his extensive collection of vehicles, valued over £5 million, which includes a classic Ferrari and a Colin McRae rally car. Martin, 51, has been in the spotlight not only for his culinary skills on shows like Saturday Kitchen and Saturday Morning but also for his passion for cars, showcased at his Hampshire residence. This revelation came after Martin was seen stepping out with his new girlfriend, Kim Johnson, following his split from Louise Davies after 12 years together.

A Passion Ignited in Childhood

James Martin's love for cars dates back to his childhood when he received a toy Ferrari 288 GTO. Over the years, this passion has only grown, leading him to acquire a real 1965 Ferrari 275 in silver. This particular car has undergone significant restoration, including a new engine, making it a prized possession in his collection. Martin describes driving the classic supercar as 'absolutely incredible', highlighting the joy these vehicles bring him.

Not Just Any Collection

Besides the Ferrari, Martin's collection boasts a Ford GT40 partnered with Jason Plato, a British Touring Car champion, which has seen victory at the Goodwood Revival and participated in Swiss hill climbs. Another highlight is a Ford Escort, runner-up in the 1969 Acropolis Rally, and a rare Mini Cooper driven by rally legends Paddy Hopkirk and Rauno Aaltonen. Martin also enjoys driving a BMW 760Li, recommended by singer Jay Kay, praising its V12, 700 horsepower engine as 'mega'.

Life Beyond the Garage

The spotlight on Martin's car collection follows the recent news of his split from Louise Davies, with whom he shared a 12-year relationship. Despite the breakup, Martin continues to share his life and interests, including his car collection, with the public. His recent outing with personal trainer Kim Johnson marks a new chapter in his personal life, amidst his continued success both as a chef and a car enthusiast.

James Martin's impressive car collection not only showcases his love for vehicles but also reflects a personal journey of passion and success. As he moves forward, both in his career and personal life, Martin's cars remain a significant part of his identity, illustrating the diverse interests that define him beyond the kitchen.