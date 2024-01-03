en English
Education

Turing Scheme Faces Challenges Amid Successes

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
A recent report by IFF Research regarding the first year of the Turing Scheme presents a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. The Turing Scheme is the UK’s post-Brexit alternative to the Erasmus+ exchange program. The study reveals that despite its accomplishments in providing international study and work experiences to UK students, the program’s problematic funding timeline has caused difficulties, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Challenges in the Funding Timeline

The universities and their students have faced challenges with the Turing Scheme’s funding outcome announcement, which often coincided with the summer holidays. This timing left little room for institutions and students to prepare for their year-abroad programs, which usually began in July or August. The uncertainty around financial support forced some students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to abandon their plans for studying or working abroad.

Financial Stress Due to Upfront Costs

The delay in fund distribution exacerbated the issue. Participants struggling to cover upfront costs such as housing and travel faced financial stress. This situation called for the Department for Education (DfE) to not only adjust the application and outcome confirmation windows but also consider increasing funding for the most disadvantaged students.

The Turing Scheme: A Ray of Hope Despite Challenges

Despite these issues, the Turing Scheme has largely been successful in its mission. The program has enabled UK students to engage in international study and work experiences. It’s worth noting that 60% of placements for the 2023/24 academic year were awarded to individuals from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups. This statistic underscores the scheme’s role in providing opportunities for disadvantaged students and contributing to the UK’s global outlook post-Brexit. Minister Robert Halfon emphasized this in his remarks on the program.

Education International Relations United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

