en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tuffa Tanks Leverages PayEscape’s Solutions for Expansion Plans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Tuffa Tanks Leverages PayEscape’s Solutions for Expansion Plans

In a strategic move to support its ambitious growth goals, UK-based firm Tuffa Tanks, renowned for manufacturing plastic and steel tanks, has embarked on an innovative transformation of its human resources and payroll systems. The company has partnered with PayEscape, a rising human capital management provider, to implement an integrated payroll and HR solution.

Leap from Traditional to Modern HR Systems

Transitioning from traditional HR methods and paper timesheets, Tuffa Tanks has adopted a modern system that synergizes biometric technology and software. This state-of-the-art system efficiently captures and processes employee data, drastically reducing the time spent on payroll processes and enhancing the management team’s access to vital information such as leave, sickness, and workflows.

Supporting Ambitious Expansion Plans

Dan Barber, HR Officer at Tuffa Tanks, underscored the necessity for an efficient time management system to bolster the company’s expansion and sales objectives. The integration of PayEscape’s solutions has not only streamlined staff inductions, company documentation, and communication but has also provided a sturdy foundation to support Tuffa Tanks’ workforce and sales growth over the next five years.

A Tailored System for Growth

Speaking on the partnership, Nick Davis of PayEscape accentuated the bespoke nature of the system and its capacity to accommodate Tuffa Tanks’ growth. By providing real-time accurate data, the new system is aiding in production planning and contingency preparations for employee absences, thereby instilling confidence in Tuffa Tanks to stride ahead with its expansion plans.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Global Survey Reveals Significant Public Distrust in Technology Management and Regulation
A recent survey by Edelman, conducted ahead of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has uncovered a notable public distrust in the governance and integration of new technologies. The poll, which included responses from 32,000 individuals across 28 countries, revealed that 39% of respondents perceive the introduction and regulation of innovations
Global Survey Reveals Significant Public Distrust in Technology Management and Regulation
Fujitsu's Government Contracts: Stirring Controversy and Raising Concerns
3 hours ago
Fujitsu's Government Contracts: Stirring Controversy and Raising Concerns
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
3 hours ago
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
1inch Expands Market Dominance Amid New Product Innovations and Shifts in Trade Execution Venues
6 mins ago
1inch Expands Market Dominance Amid New Product Innovations and Shifts in Trade Execution Venues
Getty Images CEO Expresses Concerns on AI's Creative Content Use
2 hours ago
Getty Images CEO Expresses Concerns on AI's Creative Content Use
Amazon Implements Controversial 'Rank and Yank' System: A Boost to Performance or a Blow to Morale?
3 hours ago
Amazon Implements Controversial 'Rank and Yank' System: A Boost to Performance or a Blow to Morale?
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
8 seconds
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
22 seconds
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
25 seconds
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
35 seconds
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
1 min
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
1 min
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
1 min
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
2 mins
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
2 mins
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app