'Trying' Season 4: A Time Leap into Parenthood

The critically acclaimed British comedy, "Trying", has officially been renewed for its fourth season, slated to hit the screens of Apple TV Plus on May 22, 2024. Despite being in the shadow of the globally popular series "Ted Lasso", this heartwarming show is poised to seize more limelight now that "Ted Lasso" has wrapped up.

Advertisment

A Story of Love, Struggle, and Adoption

"Trying" paints a riveting and endearing picture of Nikki Newman and Jason Ross, a London-based couple grappling with the reality of infertility. The narrative explores their decision to adopt, delicately balancing the show's buoyant tone with the gravity of topics such as adoption and personal fulfillment. The undeniable chemistry between the lead actors, Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, has been one of the key drivers of the show's acclaim.

Season 4: A Leap Forward in Time

The fourth season of "Trying" promises a refreshing twist, introducing a six-year time skip. The narrative picks up with Nikki and Jason navigating the unfamiliar waters of parenthood. Their adopted daughter, Princess, now a teenager, adds a new layer of complexity as she yearns to establish a bond with her biological mother.

Apple TV Plus plans to release the first two episodes of the new season on May 22, 2024, followed by weekly episodes culminating in the season finale on July 3. With a compelling storyline and performances that continue to impress, "Trying" is all set to captivate audiences once again.