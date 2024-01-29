Trusts and Transparency: The UK's ROE Legislation and Upcoming ECCTA Changes

The Register of Overseas Entities (ROE) legislation in the UK is a potent tool in the fight against global corruption and money laundering. It mandates overseas entities possessing UK property interests to disclose their beneficial owners to Companies House. However, the legislation's implications for trusts are less straightforward and merit careful consideration.

Understanding Trusts Under ROE Legislation

Under the ROE legislation, trusts that do not classify as bare trusts or nominee arrangements need to consider the legal ownership of their property and the beneficial ownership of the entity. A trust, typically devoid of legal personality, does not ordinarily need to report their details on the ROE. However, this changes when trustees of a trust own or control an overseas entity that holds UK property, making trust information reportable.

Trust Information Disclosure: A Closer Look

Trusts need to report certain pieces of information under the ROE legislation. However, this information is currently not publicly available, being accessible only to HMRC and law enforcement agencies. This is set to change under the forthcoming Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).

ECCTA: A Gamechanger

The ECCTA, slated to take effect in 2024, will enable trust information to be more widely available. It will introduce new requirements for trustees as registrable beneficial owners, irrespective of whether they function through an entity subject to its own disclosure requirements. The ECCTA is a significant step towards enhanced transparency and accountability in the world of trusts.

As the UK gears up for the ECCTA to take effect, trusts and trustees must brace themselves for a new era of transparency and disclosure. The implications of these changes are far-reaching, shaping the landscape of trust management in the UK and beyond.