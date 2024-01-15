Triumph Unveils New Daytona 660 Sports Motorcycle for 2024

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has unveiled its latest offering, the Daytona 660, a triple-powered middleweight sports motorcycle for the 2024 model year. Designed for adrenaline-charged sports performance, the Daytona 660 promises a dynamic riding experience with its high-quality finish and top-tier specifications.

Advanced Technology for a Superior Ride

The Daytona 660 comes packed with advanced technology designed to enhance the riding experience. The bike features a ride-by-wire system along with three riding modes: Sport, Road, and Rain. These modes adjust throttle response and traction levels according to road conditions, providing optimal control and flexibility. For those who prefer a raw, unfiltered ride, the motorcycle’s traction control system is fully customizable and can be toggled off.

Structural Excellence and Powerful Braking

Structurally, the Daytona 660 is built around a tubular steel perimeter frame and comes equipped with a 41 mm Showa inverted telescopic fork in the front and an adjustable Showa shock absorber in the rear. The bike also features an Anti-Lock Braking System, providing impressive stopping power with two 310 mm floating discs and four-piston calipers on the front, and a 220 mm fixed disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear.

Engine Power and Performance

At the heart of the Daytona 660 is a 660cc four-stroke liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine that delivers 95 hp and 69 Nm of torque. This power-packed performance coupled with its top-end specifications make the Daytona 660 a compelling choice for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is now available for purchase, with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $9,195. With its combination of advanced technology, superior design, and powerful performance, the Daytona 660 offers a rich and dynamic riding experience that is sure to captivate the hearts of riders worldwide.