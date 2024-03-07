Tritone Singers Raise £1,000 for Mountbatten, Announce Diverse Choral Concert

The Tritone Singers, renowned for their harmonic excellence, recently culminated their Christmas concert, raising an impressive nearly £1,000 for Mountbatten. The ensemble is now gearing up for their next performance slated for March 23, promising a rich tapestry of choral works spanning centuries.

From Renaissance to Modernity: A Musical Journey

The upcoming concert at St Catherine's Church, Ventnor, is poised to be a celebration of choral music's evolution. The program features William Byrd's Mass for Four Voices, a masterpiece from 1592, alongside Frank Bridge's Easter Hymn from 1912. Adding to the variety, Michael Tippett's Spirituals from A Child of Our Time, composed during the tumultuous years of 1939-1941, will also grace the evening. This selection underscores the choir's commitment to exploring the depth and breadth of choral music's history and its emotional resonance across eras.

A Tribute and a Premiere

Highlighting the concert will be the performance of Justorum Animae by Ronald Corp, specially composed for a Requiem Mass for Queen Elizabeth II held in September 2022. This piece not only honors the memory of the late queen but also showcases the choir's versatility and its dedication to contemporary choral compositions. The concert's title itself is derived from a work by the musical director, Richard Wilkins, further emphasizing the ensemble's engagement with living composers and the creation of new choral literature.

A Cornucopia of Choral Variety

Attendees can expect a vibrant evening of music that promises not just entertainment but an immersive journey through the history of choral music. With tickets priced at £10, available online or at the door, the event on Saturday 23rd March at 19:30 offers an accessible opportunity for all to experience the splendor of choral singing. The wide range of compositions, from the Renaissance to the 20th century, ensures that there will be something to touch every listener's heart.

As the Tritone Singers prepare to enchant their audience once more, their concert exemplifies the enduring power and beauty of choral music. Their recent fundraising success and the anticipation for the upcoming performance underscore the choir's significant role in the community and the arts scene. This event not only promises an evening of exceptional music but also continues the tradition of using art to connect, commemorate, and celebrate.