Treasure Island Playgroup to Host Open Day for New Childcare Funding Scheme

In a bid to support working parents, the UK government has introduced a new childcare funding scheme. Offering up to 15 hours of funded childcare, this initiative is set to roll out from April 2024. The scheme specifically targets parents of two-year-old children, with the funding becoming available from the term following the child's second birthday. Despite the significance of this initiative, the government has not widely publicized it, leaving the dissemination responsibility largely to individual childcare providers.

Treasure Island Playgroup Steps Up

Stepping up to the responsibility of publicizing this scheme, Treasure Island Playgroup, a preschool situated in Popley, is organizing an open day on February 17th. The event aims to inform parents about the scheme and assist them with the application process. It is estimated that around 700 families in Basingstoke could benefit from the new funding.

Concerns Over Demand and Supply

However, there's a concern that demand may exceed the available spaces in nurseries, preschools, and with childminders. Parents are therefore encouraged to act swiftly to apply for the funding and secure a spot for their children. The open day event offers an opportunity for parents to gain a deeper understanding of the scheme and to clarify any doubts they may have regarding the application.

Open Day Details

The preschool has provided contact information for parents to book their attendance at this informative event. This initiative by Treasure Island Playgroup not only underlines its commitment to the community but also sets an example for other childcare providers to follow, ensuring that this important information reaches every eligible parent in time.