Travis Perkins Announces Job Cuts and Cost-Saving Measures Amidst Challenging Trading Conditions

Travis Perkins, a leading builders’ merchant and the parent company of the Toolstation chain, has instigated job cuts in the last quarter of 2023. This move predominantly impacts its Northampton headquarters, central support teams, and several branch staff.

The precise figure of the job cuts remains undisclosed as the firm continues its operations and workforce review. With a workforce of nearly 20,000 employees across its UK and European Toolstation business, and roughly 1,400 branches, Travis Perkins is amplifying its cost-cutting measures to target annual savings of approximately £35 million.

Responding to Future Challenges

The cost-cutting measures come in response to an anticipated continuation of challenging trading conditions in 2024. The latest actions are a part of a new turnaround strategy, following a previous wave of 400 job cuts and the closure of 19 branches at the end of 2022. These measures were a response to the economic challenges prevailing in the construction sector.

Stabilising Amidst Difficulty

After curtailing profit forecasts in October due to adverse market conditions, Travis Perkins confirmed that it is on track with its revised earnings projections for 2023. This projection comes amidst stable pricing and anticipated fourth-quarter trading outcomes. However, the company acknowledges that sales volumes remain a challenge.

A New Turnaround Strategy

The recent job cuts and efficiency improvements form the initial steps in a series of planned modifications to the group’s operating model. The focus of these changes will be to simplify how its businesses interact with each other, to review the impact of loss-making activities, and to maximise the group’s collective scale. Following these announcements, Travis Perkins’ shares rose by 4%.