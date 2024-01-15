Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates

Travelodge, the renowned hotel operator with nearly 600 establishments across the UK, Ireland, and Spain, has announced the elevation of Kirsty Berry to the position of Head of Estates. An industry expert with a sterling track record, Berry has been instrumental in the execution of numerous property deals, including lease regears and sublet agreements. Her most notable achievement includes orchestrating a major sublet contract for a Popeye’s drive-thru at the Northampton Way Travelodge site.

Berry’s Impressive Tenure at Travelodge

Since joining Travelodge in 2022 as the Regional Estates Manager, Berry has played a pivotal role in enhancing the Estates Management team. Her depth of expertise and industry experience have been crucial in managing a wide range of estate matters and asset management. In her new role, Berry’s responsibilities will extend to include asset management, rent reviews, service charges, business rates, lease renewals, and landlord approvals. She will also spearhead the company’s expansion plans.

Strong Leadership for a Growing Team

As the new Head of Estates, Berry will be managing a team of six, with plans underway to expand the team further. She is currently involved in the hiring process of a Regional Estates Manager for the South. Her leadership and strategic vision are expected to play a significant role in the growth and success of the company’s Estates function.

Travelodge’s Confidence in Berry’s Expertise

Steve Bennett, the Chief Property and Development Officer at Travelodge, has expressed his delight in promoting Berry to this position. He commended her for her industry expertise and her significant contribution to the recent success of the Estates function. Bennett also recognized Berry’s crucial role in maintaining and enhancing Travelodge’s extensive sublet estate portfolio, which boasts over 150 subtenants.