en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Transport for London Trials Innovative Cleaning Technique to Tackle ‘Ghost Marks’

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Transport for London Trials Innovative Cleaning Technique to Tackle ‘Ghost Marks’

Underground travelers in London are familiar with the so-called ‘ghost marks’ that stain the platforms of the London Underground. These marks, caused by the accumulation of grime and dirt from passengers’ shoes over time, leave a visible residue in the shape of footprints. But now, Transport for London (TfL) is putting a new cleaning technique to the test to address this issue.

A Novel Approach to Cleaning

The trial being conducted by TfL targets these ‘ghost marks’ on the platforms of the Elizabeth line. This line is particularly affected by people leaning against the platform walls, leaving behind a buildup of dirt and grime. To combat this, TfL is installing vinyl coverings behind the seating area and will evaluate the effectiveness of this approach in maintaining a cleaner environment.

Focused on Passenger Experience

This initiative is more than just a cleanliness drive. It’s a response to a recent written question to Mayor Sadiq Khan about ensuring regular cleaning of the walls for a safer and more appealing environment for passengers. The trial is an indication of TfL’s commitment to the comfort and satisfaction of its patrons, demonstrating a willingness to innovate in order to improve the passenger experience.

A Potential Network-Wide Rollout

If the trial proves successful, this new approach could potentially be rolled out across the entire London Underground network. This would signify a major step forward in TfL’s broader efforts to improve the cleanliness and appearance of London’s tube stations, enhancing the travel experience for millions of daily commuters.

In conclusion, the ‘ghost marks’ trial is a shining example of TfL’s dedication to maintaining high standards of cleanliness on the London Underground. It highlights the organisation’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience, one clean platform at a time.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 hour ago
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
Global maritime trade, the lifeblood of our interconnected economy, teeters on the precipice of disruption. Two of the world’s most vital arteries, the Suez and Panama Canals, are experiencing significant disturbances that are sending ripples of concern through the corridors of global policymaking. The fear is that these disruptions could trigger a surge in shipping
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
Major Roadworks on A13: Travel Disruptions Expected
2 hours ago
Major Roadworks on A13: Travel Disruptions Expected
Tackling the E-Bike Obstruction Crisis in the UK: An Army Officer on the Frontline
3 hours ago
Tackling the E-Bike Obstruction Crisis in the UK: An Army Officer on the Frontline
Electric Scooter on Miami Highway: A Dangerous Stunt Sparks Safety Concerns
2 hours ago
Electric Scooter on Miami Highway: A Dangerous Stunt Sparks Safety Concerns
Alliance Air Boosts Connectivity to Lakshadweep with Additional Flights
2 hours ago
Alliance Air Boosts Connectivity to Lakshadweep with Additional Flights
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
2 hours ago
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
Latest Headlines
World News
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
1 min
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
7 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
7 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
9 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
10 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
11 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
12 mins
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
13 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
14 mins
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app