TransPennine Express and Encirc Join North West Business Leadership Team

TransPennine Express, a UK train company known for its challenging service issues, and Encirc, a leading bottle manufacturer, have been inducted into the North West Business Leadership Team (NWBLT). Both companies are set to bring unique perspectives and significant industry experience to the table, promising to enhance the NWBLT's mission.

Bringing Experience to the Table

Chris Jackson, appointed as Managing Director of TransPennine Express in May 2023, is the new NWBLT representative for the train company. Jackson's background is steeped in the railway industry, with roles ranging from operational tasks to senior leadership positions in network and electrical control centres. His most notable tenure was as Regional Director for Northern, where he managed a substantial team and oversaw various facets of train operations.

Encirc's Role in NWBLT

Sean Murphy, who took up the mantle of Managing Director at Encirc in January 2024, also joins the NWBLT. Murphy's journey with Encirc spans two decades, starting in 2004. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in the company's growth, spearheading the development of new sites and strategic initiatives.

Key Focus for the Region

NWBLT chair, Simone Peppi, welcomed both companies, underscoring their crucial role in the region's productivity and sustainability. These factors align with two of the NWBLT's key focus areas. Both Jackson and Murphy expressed their eagerness to contribute to the NWBLT's objectives and collaborate with other members in fostering the economic growth and prosperity of the North West region.