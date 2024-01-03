en English
Business

Transform to Grow: New Peer Network Program to Boost Business Leadership in Leicester

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Transform to Grow: New Peer Network Program to Boost Business Leadership in Leicester

A new, invigorating peer network program known as Transform to Grow is poised to unveil in Leicester and Leicestershire later this month. The program is tailored to enhance leadership skills among businesses that have been operating for at least a year and employ a minimum of five staff members.

Power of Peer Networks

Over the years, the concept of peer networks has demonstrated its effectiveness, providing a robust platform for business leaders to bolster their operations. This is achieved through engagement in a supportive community, where shared experiences and mutual support are the order of the day.

Transform to Grow: A Novel Approach

Transform to Grow, under the deft leadership of Maria Peggs of Vispera, will bring together a dozen business owners. The goal is to create a dynamic space for exchanging ideas, collaborating, and networking with peers who are navigating similar stages in their business development.

Program Structure and Benefits

The program will include five online sessions, each lasting three hours, and will conclude with a celebratory lunch. The entire program is fully funded for businesses that meet the eligibility criteria, making it an incredibly valuable opportunity for growth and development.

0
Business United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

