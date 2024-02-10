Transatlantic Sessions: A Symphony of American and Celtic Music Traditions

In a harmonious tapestry of American and Celtic music traditions, the latest edition of the Transatlantic Sessions took place in Bristol, showcasing exceptional talent and enduring connections between Scotland, Ireland, and the United States.

A Symphony of Traditions

The renowned house band, led by Aly Bain and Jerry Douglas, welcomed new members Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, further enriching the collective's captivating performances. Guest vocalists Lindsay Lou, Kim Carnie, Joshua Burnside, and Carlene Carter graced the stage with their distinct voices, contributing to an unforgettable evening of interwoven musical styles.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Lindsay Lou, hailing from Michigan, brought her soulful bluegrass sound to the forefront, while Scotland's Kim Carnie showcased her enchanting Gaelic vocals. Northern Irish singer-songwriter Joshua Burnside entranced the audience with his unique blend of folk and electronica, and Carlene Carter, daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, rounded out the lineup with her rich country roots.

A Musical Legacy Continues

The Cambridge Folk Festival, commemorating its 60th year in 2024, will host an exclusive UK festival appearance by the Transatlantic Sessions. The collective of guest musicians and the house band will celebrate the rich traditions connecting Scotland, Ireland, and the United States through original material and age-old songs, taking place from July 25 to 28 at Cherry Hinton Hall.

In a special London show, the critically acclaimed duo Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, known for their intricate and interactive dynamics between the banjo and fiddle, will celebrate the American and Celtic music traditions. The multi-award-nominated experimental/folk duo Fran & Flora will open the show, infusing traditional Eastern European melodies and songs with drones, loops, free improvisation, and electronics.

As the Transatlantic Sessions continue to bridge the gap between American and Celtic music traditions, the celebration of these interwoven styles resonates with audiences worldwide. The collective's performances remain a testament to the enduring connections between the musical cultures of the United States, Scotland, and Ireland, as well as the exceptional talent of the participating musicians.

The upcoming performances at the Cambridge Folk Festival and the special London show by Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves promise to captivate audiences and further emphasize the importance of preserving and celebrating these rich musical traditions.